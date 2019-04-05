Sharon E. Uphoff, 75, passed away at St Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Wisconsin, to Martin and Caryl (Smith) Bergeron. She married Robert C. Uphoff Dec. 31, 1986. Sharon enjoyed her time working on the farm, tending the cattle and playing with her cat, “Sassy” and dog, “Buddy.” She also worked as a truck driver and later she met and worked with her husband, Robert, at Edward Kramer and sons. In later years, winters were spent in Brownsville, Texas. She was an avid Packer and Brewers fan and loved challenging people to a game of cribbage.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Caryl Bergeron; husband, Robert; brothers, Roger, Paul, Lucky and Maynard Bergeron.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Rob (Anne) Uphoff, Tammy (Dave) Dorrance; siblings, Pauline (Larry) Davis, Barbera Schemenauer, Roshelle (Jim) Lee, Martin Jr. (aka Prune), and Terry (Elke) Bergeron; five stepgrandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Eagleton Cemetery in Eagleton, Wis. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.