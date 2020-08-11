Shaun Schneider

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shaun M. Schneider, 42, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Shaun was born Feb. 27, 1978, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Richard and Roxanne (Swoboda) Schneider.

Shaun graduated from Chi-Hi, class of ’96 and worked at Menards as an analyst.

On June 19, 2004, Shaun married Tammy Vait at Holy Ghost Church and they later divorced.

He was a member of Holy Ghost Church and Moose Lodge #246.

Shaun's cats and kids were his world, and loved watching his kids play hockey, and enjoyed watching the Packers, and NASCAR. Shaun fondly remembers scoring the winning run for Chi-Hi playing baseball against Menomonie.

Shaun is survived by one daughter, Phoenix; and one son, Lincoln; and their mother, Tammy Schneider all of Chippewa Falls; his mother, Roxanne (Jerry) Hallman of Chippewa Falls; his father, Dick (Donna) Schneider of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Luke Schneider of Eau Claire; and five sisters, Wendy (Jim) Adamson and Stacey Hallman both of Chippewa Falls, Renee Alvermann of Clear Lake, Melissa (Nick) Bergman of Duluth, Minn., and Stephanie (Peter) Auran of St. Paul, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.