Shawn Anthony Berg

Shawn left this world cancer free, achieving remission again after his recent chemo treatments, but that wasn’t even his most impressive accomplishment. God is masterful in his plan and while late in his life, Shawn found his way to Jesus. Four years ago, it was Shawn (not his catholic wife) who pushed for their children to go to catholic school, and as Shawn learned what his children were learning through school, his heart became more open to faith and in the past 12 months he managed to receive the Graces gifted to us through many Catholic sacraments; marriage, baptism, communion, confirmation, anointing, and reconciliation. It gives his wife and children great joy to have seen him grow this way and know that he’ll be catching big fish in heaven and watching over them always as evident by the recent words of Shawn’s five year old daughter “Why are you crying? Dad’s in heaven!”