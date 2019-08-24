BLOOMER — Shawna M. Johnson-Hutton, 49, of Bloomer passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her residence, with family by her side after a long hard fight with cancer, under the care of Mayo Clinic Health System.
Shawna was born April 4, 1970, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Sally Johnson-Boehmer. She was raised and graduated high school in Rice Lake.
Shawna raised three boys, Johnathan of Eau Claire, Anthony of Stanley and Arion of Bloomer. On Sept. 12, 2009, she married Brian Hutton. Together they operated the bar at Mallard Resort on Lake Wissota. In April 2011, they purchased the now well-known Next Place Bar & Grille.
Of Shawna’s many passions, she will be most remembered for her love of motorcycling, her involvement with ABATE of Wisconsin and deer hunting at her mom’s, along with sewing, crafting and shopping on Tuesdays.
Shawna is survived by her husband, Brian; three sons, Johnathan of Eau Claire, Anthony of Stanley and Arion of Bloomer; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Robert Hutton; brother, Brian Johnson of Chippewa Falls; sister, Angela Wagner of Wausau, Wisconsin; aunts and uncles, Julie Postl, Richard Postl and John Johnson all of Eau Claire, Becky Sinette of Hudson, Jayne Anderl of Cadott and Robert J. Johnson of Florida; sister-in-law, Krista (Jason) Dickenson; granddaughters, Alanna, Prentice and Madeline; her parents, Sally and stepdad, Greg Boehmer; stepbrother, Greg, Jr.; and stepsister, Lynette; and many nieces and nephews.
Shawna was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony KL Johnson; grandparents, Robert L. Johnson, Dorothy and Thomas Postl; and her aunt, Mary Sue Hollis.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
