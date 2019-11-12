Shirley Ann (Kennedy) Cheever, 83, wife of David Francis Cheever of Jim Falls passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 22, 1936, daughter of the late David William and Georgia (Miller) Kennedy.
David and Shirley have five daughters, LaCena (Rod) Lee, Marcel, Louanne, Alisa (Paul) Lein and Amy (AJ) Sherman. She has one sister, Claire (Ray) Wright of Verona, Va.; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Kennedy of Staunton, Va.; and a brothers-in-law, Clarence Cheever Jr. and Nelson Cline; Shirley is further survived by a number of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a dear friend, Michele Pederson.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, David William; and her mother, Georgia; her father-in-law, Clarence; and her mother-in-law, Hattie Cheever; four brothers, George W., David Franklin, James and John L. Kennedy; four sisters, Margaret Lockridge, Martha Walden, Mary McDowell and Helen Cline.
Shirley loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart and looked forward to the day she would spend eternity with him. Heaven is a brighter place with Shirley in it, Earth is not. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without Shirley. We loved her so much and did not want her to leave us, but she had to go. We will miss her forever.
Private services will be held.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.