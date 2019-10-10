Shirley Ann Vlach, 81, formerly of Cadott passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Chippewa Manor Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
Shirley was born July 14, 1938, at home in the town of Arthur, Chippewa County. She was the daughter of Robert and Helen (Fuchs) Vlach and she grew up in the area. Shirley graduated from Cadott High School. Following graduation Shirley worked with Bertha Thurn, working with handicapped children. Bertha introduced Shirley to many crafts to make and sell.
One of Shirley’s joys came when Bertha had a rug-loom and brought it to her home and taught Shirley to make woven rugs. How she loved making them. She probably made and sold over 500, how proud she was!
Shirley enjoyed many things in her life, putting puzzles together, playing cards, riding her bike, fishing with her dad, helping with the farm chores, at one time there were 17 cats and kittens. How she loved them. She even drove the tractor at haying time and volunteered, helping others whenever needed. Shirley’s trip to Alaska, in 2009, to visit her cousin, Bob Novotny and family, was an unbelievable dream.
Shirley moved to the Chippewa Manor Assisted Living Apartments in December 2015. She gained a large family.
Shirley is survived by cousins and caregiver, Linda and Jim Dahm. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Chapel of the Resurrection-Chippewa Manor with the Rev. George Olinske officiating. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the the Bohemian National Cemetery in the town of Arthur. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the Chapel of the Resurrection-Chippewa Manor.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott. A special thank you to the Chippewa Manor Assisted Living and nursing, for the wonderful care given Shirley these past nearly four years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cadott Area Historical Society.