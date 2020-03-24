BLOOMER — Shirley M. Boos, 89, of Bloomer, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Care Partners in Bloomer.

Shirley was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Adolph and Ida (Turany) Stoffel.

On Sept. 9, 1952, Shirley married Bernard F. Boos at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in the town of Cooks Valley.

Shirley worked as an RN at St. Joseph’s Hospital and other nursing homes in the area. She was a member of St. Peter’s Church and the Christian Mothers Society.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Wayne (Teri) Boos of Oconto and David Boos of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Chris Cook of Chippewa Falls and Lynn (Daniel) Reischel of Bloomer; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard, Feb. 12, 2016; her parents; one brother, Stephen Stoffel; and one sister, Eugenia “Gene” Chapman.

Private graveside services will be held.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.