Shirley Schaller passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, of natural causes.

Shirley was born March 9, 1927. She lived most of her life in Wisconsin, Florida and last 14 months in Georgia with her daughter, Lynn Kennedy. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Lynn Kennedy and Lynn’s wife, Crystal Watkins, both of Lavonia, Ga. William “Bill” Horvatin, her longtime partner survives her. Shirley has grandchildren, David, Christopher and Nicole. Shirley loved her granddoggers who loved her and will miss her.

Shirley is preceded in death by her son, Russel Schaller; her ex-husband, Douglas Schaller; her brothers and sisters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She lived a life full of family, friends, fun and travel. She leaves behind friends in Wisconsin and Georgia who will miss her.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at the funeral home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.