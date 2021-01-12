Shirley “Sissy” Vradenburg left this Earth to be with Jesus Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in the town of Cleveland, Wis., Chippewa County, Feb. 10, 1940. God blessed her with an awesome family; husband, Ron who spoiled her for 47 years, and two beautiful children.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ron; daughter, Wendy Koser; parents, Edward and Agnes Niesen; three brothers, Don, Lloyd and Floyd Niesen; six brothers-in-law, Stan and Darrel Vradenburg, Monroe Swartz, George Mancl, Richard Kreuser and Kenny Boos.
She is survived by her son, Jess (Lina) Rooney, who always gave her love, support and prayers; brothers and sister, Berniece Kreuser, Nancee Mancl, Robert (Gloria) Niesen, and a sister, that was there every step of the way, caring, loving and helping her throughout her battle with cancer and did it with a smile! (What an awesome lady!) Henrietta (Patrick) Leary; sisters-in-law, Selma Vradenburg, Barb, Eva and Nadine Niesen; brother-in-law, Gordon (Ivadell) Vradenburg; six grandchildren, Breck (Richell) Rooney, Jessica Koser, Jadee Rooney, Rea (Danny) Sherman, Bryce Rooney and Jennifer Koser; four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Grant and Grayson Rooney and Bear Sherman; and many nieces and nephews.
Her family was her life, her firm belief in God supported her and gave her peace throughout her life.
“Don’t cry because I am gone, be happy because I was here! I was born — I lived — I died. Thank you, God for the treasures you have given me, my family, friends, my six grandchildren who stole and have so filled my heart and life and then four more miracles, my great-grandchildren, Gavin, Grant, Grayson, Bear.”
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan.13, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred and appreciated.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.