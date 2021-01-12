Shirley “Sissy” Vradenburg left this Earth to be with Jesus Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in the town of Cleveland, Wis., Chippewa County, Feb. 10, 1940. God blessed her with an awesome family; husband, Ron who spoiled her for 47 years, and two beautiful children.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ron; daughter, Wendy Koser; parents, Edward and Agnes Niesen; three brothers, Don, Lloyd and Floyd Niesen; six brothers-in-law, Stan and Darrel Vradenburg, Monroe Swartz, George Mancl, Richard Kreuser and Kenny Boos.

She is survived by her son, Jess (Lina) Rooney, who always gave her love, support and prayers; brothers and sister, Berniece Kreuser, Nancee Mancl, Robert (Gloria) Niesen, and a sister, that was there every step of the way, caring, loving and helping her throughout her battle with cancer and did it with a smile! (What an awesome lady!) Henrietta (Patrick) Leary; sisters-in-law, Selma Vradenburg, Barb, Eva and Nadine Niesen; brother-in-law, Gordon (Ivadell) Vradenburg; six grandchildren, Breck (Richell) Rooney, Jessica Koser, Jadee Rooney, Rea (Danny) Sherman, Bryce Rooney and Jennifer Koser; four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Grant and Grayson Rooney and Bear Sherman; and many nieces and nephews.