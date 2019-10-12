Sister M. Viola Swoboda, O.S.F., 91, of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 5:55 a.m. at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, Illinois.
Sister M. Viola was born in Tilden, Nov. 7, 1927, the daughter of John and Mary Rubenzer Swoboda Sr. She entered the Congregation on Sept. 8, 1945, and professed her religious vows June 13, 1948.
Sister was a graduate of St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Arizona State University in 1971. She obtained additional education in nurse midwifery and did post graduate studies in obstetrics. She served as a practical nurse at St. Joseph’s Home for the Infirm and Aged in Monroe, Louisiana, from 1951 until 1953. After completing her additional education, Sister was assigned as the Maternity Supervisor at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, Illinois, from 1956 until 1964. From there, she served at St. Isabel’s Mission in Lukachukai, Arizona, as a nurse in the OB Clinic until 1971. She then served in Fort Defiance for the U.S. Public Health Service as a nurse midwife until 1975. She then relocated to Chinle where she became head nurse for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. In 1993 she returned to Springfield, Illinois, to serve as a volunteer in the ICU Department at HSHS St. John’s Hospital for many years. She joined the Loretto Home Community of Sisters at St. Francis Convent in 2016.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, John Jr., August, Walter, Norbert and Eugene Swoboda. She was also preceded in death by seven sisters, Florence Havings, Leona Schneider, Bernadette Nimmer, Eleanor Bowe, Marie Swoboda, Dorothy Bowe and Evelyn Meinen.
She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Dyllis Swoboda of Chippewa Falls and Mrs. Susan Swoboda of Marshfield, Wisconsin; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life for over 74 years.
Visitation will be held at St. Francis Convent from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, with a wake service at 6 p.m. The Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father André Schludecker, OFM at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at St. Francis Convent. Burial will be in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery.
Staab Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.