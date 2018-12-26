Sophie Helen Wisocky, 101, formerly of Stanley, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation in Thorp. She was born Oct. 12, 1917, in Big Suamico, Wis., to the late Vincent and Marcella (Gorczyca) Czahor. Sophia married William Wisocky Aug. 10, 1946, at St. Sylvester’s church in Chicago, Ill. The couple moved south of Stanley in 1954 where they farmed until 1973. They then moved into town and resided on Franklin St. in Stanley.
She is survived by her three children, William Wisocky Jr. of Sheldon, Wis., Rita Wisocky of San Francisco, Calif., and Sheila (Michael) Lord of Chicago; her grandchildren, Wade (Jessica) Wisocky of Gilman, Wis., Lois Wisocky of Holcombe, John (Jennifer) Wisocky of Warrensburg, Mo., and Richmond Lord of Chicago; and her great-grandchildren, Amanda, Blake, Carter, and Dalton Wisocky of Gilman, and Adam, Kinley, and Bennett Wisocky of Warrensburg.
Sophia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Wisocky Sr.; two brothers, Frank and Stanley Czahor; and two sisters, Marie Korus and Sister Josephine Cherubim, OSF.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stanley, with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Sophie requested donations be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.