STANLEY — Stanley Rygiel, 96, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at The Homeplace in Stanley, where he had resided for several years.
Stan was born Feb. 5, 1923, in Stanley and lived most of his life on the family dairy farm in Stanley. After the farm was sold, Stan cared for his widowed mother until her death in 1975. He ran a TV repair service, which may be how he came to know his wide circle of friends and acquaintances. Stan’s handiwork kept many of the community’s TV’s going beyond their expectations. He was known as a kind man with a friendly greeting for everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Izydor and Anna (Trygar) Rygiel; his sister, Jenny Hain; his brothers, Bill, Joe and Ed. Stan is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father William Felix officiating, with burial to follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior Saturday at the church.
Plombon Funeral home assisted the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank Darlene Kenealy for all of the care and kindness she provided for Stan in the last years of his life. We will always be grateful to her.