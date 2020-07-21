× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JIM FALLS — Stephen R. Bonk, 76, of Jim Falls, town of Anson, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Steve was born May 23, 1944, in Gardner, Mass., the son of Stephen and Irene (Klouse) Bonk. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska, on the Aleutian Chain.

In 1965, Steve married Claire Savaria and later married JoEllen Buckholz June 5, 1999.

Steve worked at the family store, Bonks Market in Gardner, Mead Container, for several years and as a security guard for Raytheon for many years.

Steve enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, camping, hunting and his animals. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, JoEllen; two sons, Stephen E. (Tyara) Bonk of Orange, Mass., and Jole Posekany of New Richmond, Wis.; two daughters, Michelle (David Pelto) Shea of Orange, and Stephanie (Deane) Perla of Apex, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Elycia Shea, Branden (Becca) Shea, Amber Bonk, Abby Bonk, Ben Perla, Molly Perla, Nicolas Posekany and Austin Pelto; and two great-grandchildren, Domenik and Zoey Ortiz. Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon, Wis., in May of 2021.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.