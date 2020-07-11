× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Steven Roy Burzynski, 37, of Homestead died June 25, 2020, at his home after several years of battling alcohol addiction.

Steven had passion for art and nature, which inspired a career in landscape architecture. After graduating from Stanley-Boyd High School in 2001, he studied at the University of Minnesota, graduating with a master in landscape architecture degree.

Steven’s love of the ocean drew him to the Miami area, where he lived for the past 13 years. Steven valued simplicity and wanted to leave a small footprint in life. He did not have many material possessions, but one of his prized possessions was his paddle-board, one he designed and crafted, and used to explore, swim, crab and fish in the ocean.

Steven enjoyed international travel, including studying abroad in Italy and taking multiple trips to Cape Verde. This inspired his creativity, showing up in his cooking, artwork, and friends throughout the world. With his ease in conversation and a kind heart, he built many meaningful relationships. Steven will be remembered through his many paintings, sculptures, furniture, landscape designs, and gardens.

Steven was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Frank and Anna Burzynski; and maternal grandfather, Roy Foust.