Susan E. Jensen, 80, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at her home on August 5, 2021, with her loving family at her side.

Susan was born on September 5, 1940, to Lyle and Marguerite (Myre) Stensrud in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Bloomington High School and attended U of M before adventuring off to Florida, where she met Jerry Jordan. Susan and Jerry were married on May 18, 1963. To this union, three sons were born; Matthew, Jeffrey and Benjamin. Jerry’s career in the Navy took the family from coast to coast. They later divorced. Susan married Robert “Bob” Jensen on October 21, 1989. They would have nearly 10 wonderful years together. This marriage united two families, and Susan gained five step-children; Dick, Robert, Lisa, Darren and Keith.

Susan retired from the Northern WI Center in Chippewa Falls and later worked as a referral manager at the Cornell Area Care Center. Susan was very active in her community and church, and enjoyed her card club, book club and camaraderie club. Susan always wore a smile, was an avid reader, a social butterfly, a kind lady and a friend to many. She believed in living life to the fullest, loved to travel and was always up for an adventure.