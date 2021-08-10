Susan E. Jensen, 80, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at her home on August 5, 2021, with her loving family at her side.
Susan was born on September 5, 1940, to Lyle and Marguerite (Myre) Stensrud in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Bloomington High School and attended U of M before adventuring off to Florida, where she met Jerry Jordan. Susan and Jerry were married on May 18, 1963. To this union, three sons were born; Matthew, Jeffrey and Benjamin. Jerry’s career in the Navy took the family from coast to coast. They later divorced. Susan married Robert “Bob” Jensen on October 21, 1989. They would have nearly 10 wonderful years together. This marriage united two families, and Susan gained five step-children; Dick, Robert, Lisa, Darren and Keith.
Susan retired from the Northern WI Center in Chippewa Falls and later worked as a referral manager at the Cornell Area Care Center. Susan was very active in her community and church, and enjoyed her card club, book club and camaraderie club. Susan always wore a smile, was an avid reader, a social butterfly, a kind lady and a friend to many. She believed in living life to the fullest, loved to travel and was always up for an adventure.
Susan loved her family unconditionally and is survived by her sons: Matthew, Jeffrey (Judy) and Benjamin (Kim Hetchler); step-children: Dick (Laura), Robert (Megan Olson), Lisa (Arnie) Knox, Darren (Anne) and Keith. Her grandchildren: Brittany (Randy) Johnson, Levi (Bianca) Jordan, Andrew Jordan, Jacob (Emily) Jensen, Justin Jensen, Patrick Jensen, Lauren Jensen, Amanda (Brad) Jensen, Brandi (Tim) Symbal, Zachary Knox (Shelby Sonnentag), Alexis Jensen, Nathan Jensen and Brooklyn Jensen. Great grandchildren: Brantley, Brynlee and Averly Johnson; Cooper and Harrison Jordan; Olivia, Arietta and Everett Symbal; Gianna Zschernitz. Her siblings: Jane (Mark) Wiecher, Kjell (Jacque) Stensrud, and Marguerite Stensrud (John Hillebrand). Her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bill and Elaine Klass, Norma Zimmerman, and Judy Jensen. She is further survived by Andrew’s mother, Tammy Gasior, many nieces and nephews, and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents Lyle and Marguerite, brothers William (Artis) and Mark, brothers-in-law Lavern Jensen and David Zimmerman and sister-in-law Marion (Earl) Western.
Susan did everything with dignity and integrity, love and consideration for others, and was admired for those qualities.
The family would like to thank Jill Anders, hospice nurse, for going above and beyond for Susan and her family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church 201 S. 6th. St. Cornell, Wis. with Pastor Andy Schottelkorb officiating.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Borton-Leiser Funeral in Cornell, Wis., and also one hour prior to the services Saturday morning at the church.
