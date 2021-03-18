CLINTON, Wis. — Susan M. Schole, 83, of Clinton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday March 14, 2021, after a short fight with pancreatic cancer, at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville, Wis. She was born in Chippewa Falls, Dec. 20, 1937, the daughter and one of 10 children of Herman and Alvina (Peters) Rose. Susan attended Chippewa Falls High School, class of 1955. She married Orlin Schole in 1958 and remained so until his death in 2019. In the early years of her marriage, Susan was a stay at home mom, raising her two children. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening and visiting with many friends. After her kids were grown, Susan joined the workforce and spent 20+ years working at Dairyland Seed Research Co., retiring in 2001.