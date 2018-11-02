Susan L. Modl of Chippewa Falls died peacefully in her home Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
She was born Dec. 4, 1939, to Lloyd and Jane (Cardinal) Fransway.
She married the love of her life, Joseph Modl Oct. 11, 1958, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.
Joe and Sue were blessed with five beautiful children. Lynn (Mark) Bergerson, Mark (Pam) Modl, Peter (Kris) Modl, Mickey (Sara) Modl and Daniel (Tammy) Modl.
Sue enjoyed spending time with her nine grandchildren, Patrick (Holly) Bergerson, Christopher (Ashlee) Bergerson, Lance (Lana) Modl, Ericka (Luke) Zillmer, Ben (Nicole) Modl, Jessica (Brett) Asleson, Carissa (Justin Brummond) Modl, Abigail (Roger Haglund) Modl and Daniel Modl; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her husband, Joe Modl; sisters, Jackie (Lee) Hepfler, Jennifer Armstrong; brothers, Roger (Sharon) Fransway, Scott (Ellen) Fransway; brother-in-law, Keith (Jeannie) Modl; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Patty Sedani, Laura Brown, Sally Chartrand; and brothers, Lloyd “Junior” Fransway, Tony Fransway and Sammy Fransway.
A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at 1 p.m, at the funeral chapel. Please join the family after interment at the Fill Inn Station to celebrate Sue’s life.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.