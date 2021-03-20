Suzanne Bigler Bruley an Angel on earth, now an Angel in heaven. She passed surrounded by family Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, Md. after a long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). She was a loving wife and mother and was adored by many friends, and former students.

Suzanne was born in Chippewa Falls Nov. 15, 1934, to Frederick Bigler, and Eleanor Bigler (Johnson). She lived her childhood and formidable years in the idyllic small town of Chippewa Falls. She attended Chippewa Falls High School, where she was a conscientious student, a pom-pom girl, and participated in several after school activities including the Athena Club, and choir. Before she graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1951, she began dating the love of her life, Duane Frederick Bruley, whom she was friends with since nursery school.

After graduating from high school, Suzanne went on to Stevens College in Columbia, Mo. where she was awarded a scholarship to Vassar College, ultimately obtaining a BS in elementary education from Northwestern University, (Evanston, Ill.).

Suzanne and Duane finished their storybook courtship and were married June 14, 1959. Together they traveled the world and lived in many different locations in the U.S. while raising three boys who adored her.