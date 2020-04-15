× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sylvia D. Schneider, 87, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.

She was born in Berwyn, Ill., June 9, 1932, to Louis and Wilhelmina (Petak) Soldat.

Sylvia married Charles C. Smrz in 1949. After he passed, she later married Jim Schneider in 2009.

She enjoyed taking long walks, playing cards and traveling, especially to see the mountains. Sylvia was very fond of animals. Her favorite charity was the Best Friends Animal Society, which she always made a donation to.

Sylvia is survived by husband, Jim Schneider; daughters, Chris (Thomas) Hall and Kathleen Baker; grandchildren, Thomas (Deanna) Hall, Teri (Jason) Hurrion, Jeff (Loryn) Baker, Greg Baker, Dennis Baker, Rebecca Smrz and Kevin Smrz; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles; her parents; two brothers; her son, Larry Smrz; and two granddaughters, Tina Hall and Jennifer Smrz.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.