Tamara Ann Duss, 59, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Tammy precedes her loving husband of 39 years, Larry; and their three children.
Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her children, Crystal (Adam) Huset of Chetek, Richard (Amy Schmitz) Duss of Jim Falls and Alex (Nicole Severn) Duss of Chippewa Falls.
Her legacy will live on in her grandchildren, Wylee, Wylan, Ashlynn, Axel, Cole, Evan and Emily. She will be deeply missed by her parents, Richard and Sylvia (Hendrickson) Loibl, of Jim Falls; and her mother and father-in law, Lawrence “Bud” and Rita Duss of Chippewa Falls.
Memories and stories will be shared, or embellished, by her siblings and in-laws, Deb (Mike) Dresel of Jim Falls, Jeff (Celeste) Loibl of Minnesota, Julie (Don) Samuelson of Minnesota and Mike (Karyl) Loibl of Jim Falls.
Tammy’s passing also leaves behind a large extended family of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
For all the good times lived and memories created, a special thank you to Tim and Cindy Facklam. Your friendship has been a blessing!
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Josh Bourget officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, and also one hour prior to the service Wednesday, all at the funeral chapel.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.