Tamara Jones, 59, beloved daughter of Harold and Cleo Zempel, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by husband, Kim Jones; and five children, Joseph and Jennifer Dain, Jordan, George and Olivia Jones; her sisters, Lori Zempel Venditti, Shari Zempel Engel, Rebecca Zempel Stringer. Services will be Jan. 11, 2020, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey in Waco, Texas. Acknowledgements can be sent through the website or direct to them.
