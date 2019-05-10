EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Tamara “Tammy” J. Pickerign, 61, of Eau Claire died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. after a short illness.
She was born May 6, 1958, in Chippewa Falls, to Fern (Gessner) and Loyd Brunstad. Tammy graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, class of 1976.
She continued her education at CVTC, earning an associate degree in clothing services.
On April 22, 1978, she married her high school sweetheart, Tom Pickerign. They resided in Eau Claire where Tammy worked as an office manager for GW Electric, which later became DS Electric. She was currently working as the office manager for Watton Enterprises in Chippewa Falls.
Tammy’s dream was to see the world and that she did! Her passion was planning trips, which she turned into a part-time job as a travel agent with Travel Professionals. She loved to organize and plan vacations for herself, her family and her friends.
Tammy was also a talented seamstress. She usually had a sewing project going and did alterations for many. She also enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, and was an avid walker.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; son, James, both of Eau Claire; her parents, Loyd and Fern Brunstad of Chippewa Falls; mother-in-law, Gladys Pickerign; siblings, Barb (Ron) Newton of Fairfax, Va., Debi (Bob) Prueher of Wausau, Sandi (Henry) Peterson of Hillsboro, Jim (Jeanette) Brunstad, Laura (Bret) King, all of Chippewa Falls; a sister-in-law, Beth (Steve) Vagle of Brainerd, Minn.; and special friends, Monica Jones and Andy Guthrie, both of Chippewa Falls. She is further survived by brothers and sisters-in-law on the Pickerign side, Ken (Jean) Pickerign of Eau Claire, Bonnie (friend, Jeff Klemke) Staves of Chippewa Falls, Dennis (Kim) Pickerign, Krissy (Jim) Verbracken, Becky (Shane) Germain, all of Eau Claire; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John; and father-in-law, Jack Pickerign.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls with the Revs. Terri Koca and Cheri Miskimen officiating.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17 at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire; and one hour prior to the service Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.