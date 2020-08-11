Teresa Loibl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE HALLIE — Teresa M. (Baertschi) Loibl, 49, of Lake Hallie died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020.

She was born Jan. 27, 1971, in Janesville, Wis., to Gerald and Carol (Davis) Baertschi.

Teresa was a prankster. There was not a day that went by that she was not thinking of who she could get next. She had several friends and was a social butterfly. She loved motorcycling, snowmobiling, the Chicago Bears and Dale Earnhardt.

Teresa is survived by her mother, Carol Baertschi (Mark Nelson) of Beloit, Wis.; sisters, Tracey Baertschi of Beloit, and Tina (Richard) Anderson of Red Lake Falls, Minn.; niece, Stephanie Jo Hollenbach of Racine, Wis.; nephews, Jeffrey Hollenbach of New Berlin, Wis., Brenton Geiger of Rockford, Ill., Alex Meade of Red Lake Falls, Minn.; great-niece, Quinn Hollenbach of New Berlin; godparents, Nancy (Edward) Cogdill of Sweetwater, Tenn.; special dear friend, Bill Gauger (first and goal); and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Joe Baertschi.

In Teresa’s honor there will be a Poker Run, with registration at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Slim’s Tavern in Lake Hallie. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at 1st and Goal in Chippewa Falls.