Teresa “Terry” M. Ludwig Miller, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Teresa was born Sept. 25, 1929, in Chicago, the daughter of Archie and Grace (Reden) Ludwig. She moved from Chicago to Milwaukee at age five and then later moved to Chippewa Falls at age 17. Teresa graduated from McDonell High School in 1948. She was in the choir and sang many solos at weddings.

Teresa attended beauty school in 1949 and then went back to Milwaukee, to work as a hairdresser. She worked at several beauty shops and managed Northern Beauty Shop for five years.

Teresa married Gerald Miller June 20, 1953, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

Teresa was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club, Senior Center, and a life member of the Moose Club. She enjoyed going to the casinos, playing cards and bingo, and spending her winters in Arizona. She was a member of St. Charles Church.