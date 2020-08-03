Teresa “Terry” M. Ludwig Miller, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Teresa was born Sept. 25, 1929, in Chicago, the daughter of Archie and Grace (Reden) Ludwig. She moved from Chicago to Milwaukee at age five and then later moved to Chippewa Falls at age 17. Teresa graduated from McDonell High School in 1948. She was in the choir and sang many solos at weddings.
Teresa attended beauty school in 1949 and then went back to Milwaukee, to work as a hairdresser. She worked at several beauty shops and managed Northern Beauty Shop for five years.
Teresa married Gerald Miller June 20, 1953, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Teresa was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club, Senior Center, and a life member of the Moose Club. She enjoyed going to the casinos, playing cards and bingo, and spending her winters in Arizona. She was a member of St. Charles Church.
Teresa is survived by one son, Rick (Betsy) Miller of Manitowoc, Wis.; one daughter, Cathy Loew of Eau Claire; one brother-in-law, Rich (Suzanne) Mousel of Eau Claire; four grandchildren, Teresa Robinson, Jenny Roedig, Cory (Tiffany) and Kelsey Loew; six great-grandchildren; special cousins, Jim Hogan and Alnina Schutlz; nephew, John Blum; niece, Bobby Landeck; special friends, Praxie Bunce and Pamela Regan; and many other family and friends.
Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; one son-in-law, Terry Loew; sisters, Grace, Ann and Mary Ludwig; half-sisters, Mary Alnina Reden and Elenor Abell Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Charles Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Chippewa Manor and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their love and care.
Due to the current pandemic, masks are being required.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
