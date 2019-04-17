CHIPPEWA FALLS/MENOMONIE — Terrence Patrick O’Connell, 76, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Menomonie after a long struggle with several health issues, peacefully passed away at his home in Chippewa Falls, surrounded by people who cared deeply for him, Jan. 27, 2019.
Terry was born Feb. 21, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the son of Marjorie “Marge” (Morrison) and Bernard “Budge” O’Connell. Terry was born with a beautiful voice. At just 13, he became one of the charter members of the Menomonie Barbershop Chorus and sang with them, as well as the Colfax and Eau Claire Chapters for years. He was also in various quartets. When not working, he traveled to conventions nationwide as well as singing at many events. He was a true Irish tenor.
After two years at Stout, he attended business college in Minneapolis and then returned to Menomonie, to be office manager at Comtel, the first cable TV company in Menomonie. After retiring he moved to Eau Claire and for several years loved volunteering at Sacred Heart Hospital.
He will be missed so much by his sisters, Jackie and Linda; along with his nephews, Denny (Carol and daughter, Brooke) and Tim; his niece, Elizabeth; his cousins, Kay (Randy and daughters, Jill and Jen), Aunt Hess, Debbie, Marsha, Donald and families; friend, Tiff and his family; and all his many other friends. I’m sure he was happily met in heaven by Mom and Dad, as well as Grandmas and Grandpas, Aunt Pudgie and Uncle Ernie, Uncles Red and Morrie and all the friends who traveled there before him.
We want to say a huge thank you to ARC and all the staff at Independent Outlook in Chippewa. The care and devotion they gave him at the house was extraordinary. He wasn’t a “job” to them—he was a person they truly cared about. To me they are all truly human angels. We will be forever grateful that he had them in his life.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie, with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
After the service at the cemetery, everyone is welcome to join for a celebration of Terry’s life and lunch at his sister, Linda’s home in Menomonie. Directions will be provided.
Memorials may be made to the ARC of Eau Claire or the Epilepsy Foundation of Western Wisconsin in Chippewa Falls.
