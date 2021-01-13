The Rev. Donald C. Thorson

On Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, Don went to meet his Savior Jesus Christ whom he faithfully served and loved.

Donald Curtis Thorson was born Dec. 22, 1928, in Decorah, Iowa, to Elmer Theodore Thorson and Sadie Julia Woldt Thorson. In February 1929, he was baptized in Decorah Lutheran Church. After living in Battle Creek, Mich., for a few years the family moved to Charles City, Iowa, and finally to Minneapolis, where Elmer worked in a defense plant for the World War II war effort. At Concordia Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Don married the love of his life, Marguerite Ruth Lemoing (always Margie to him), Oct. 3, 1952.

Don graduated from Augsburg College, Minneapolis and Luther Seminary, St. Paul. He has pastored parishes of rural Stavanger and Kvernes of New Rockford, N.D.; Our Savior’s of Milwaukee; Central and Christ of Chippewa Falls; Peace of St. Francis, Kan., and Trinity of Boscobel, Wis.

He was the first Assistant Presiding Pastor of the American Association of Lutheran Churches (AALC) and is listed as a Founding Father. Through the years of his ministry he also served in the Evangelical Lutheran Church, the American Lutheran Church, the Association of Free Lutheran Congregations, and also holds membership in the Lutheran Ministerium and Synod. On Feb. 17, 2020, he was honored by being made Pastor Emeritus by the AALC and Christ Lutheran Church.