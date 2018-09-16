JIM FALLS — Thelma A. Tomasek, 90 of Jim Falls passed away Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at her home.
She was born Feb. 10, 1928, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to Bert and Thelma Barlow. She grew up in the town of Arthur and attended Matott School.
Thelma married Andrew Tomasek Sept. 25, 1945, they had five children and later divorced. Thelma married Rudolph Tomasek Aug. 30, 1966.
Thelma is survived by a daughter, Dorothy (Kenneth) Hoffman of Brantwood, Wis.; sons, James (Joanne) Tomasek of Flora, Ill., and John (Linda) Tomasek of Neillsville, Wis.; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; very special friend, Pam McNamara; and many other friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jean in infancy; husband, Rudy; and a son, Joseph.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, with the Rev. George Olinske officiating. Interment will be in the Bohemian National Cemetery, town of Arthur following the services. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
