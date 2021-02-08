Theodore Cynor

SHELDON — Theodore A. Cynor, 76, of Sheldon passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, unexpectedly at his home while awaiting heart surgery. Ted was an accomplished Brick Mason and Dairy Farmer. As a brick mason, Ted built gorgeous homes throughout Northern Wisconsin, in Lake Holcombe, Lake Wissota, Eau Claire, New Richmond, Rice Lake and Spooner, to name a few. Ted was also a Vietnam Veteran – Army Artillery Specialist in the Big Red One 1st Infantry Division. Over 50 years later, with the help of his daughter, Cindy, he was reunited with two of his former Vietnam brothers in a very emotional reunion which was unforgettable. Ted loved sports, especially baseball (Milwaukee Brewers), Ted quoted baseball statistics like no other. Ted played baseball throughout his life and with his own family team (which was always a joke) because he had 11 siblings. Ted also tried out for the military Army baseball team, while he was in the service. Ted enjoyed the outdoors, that was his life. Being a farmer at heart, Ted would spend his days operating his beef cattle hobby farm. Along with the outdoors, Ted enjoyed walking in the woods, cutting wood, and hunting. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes, listening to the Mollie B Polka Party, and dancing to his brother, Bob’s polka band, now called “The Cynor Classics.”