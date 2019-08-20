Theodore “Keith” K. Coleman, 92, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Keith was born Jan. 27, 1927, in Mt. Carmel, Ill., to Theodore and Edith (Garner) Coleman. He served in the U.S. Navy as a radio technician in World War II. On Feb. 7, 1947, he married Betty Barrett at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church. Keith was a lifetime member of Rotary International, active for over 70 years. He was also a longtime member of the Elks Club.
He was preceded in death by his son, B. Anthony “Tony” Coleman.
Keith is survived by his wife of 72 years, Betty; son, Jeff (Debra) Coleman of Waukesha, Wis.; daughter, Laurie Cook of Minneapolis; daughter-in-law, Jill Coleman of Middleton, Wis.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, with Merle Harberts, a Presbyterian minister, officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.