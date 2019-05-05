Theresa “Tess” Oltman, 61, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Tess is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Oltman; children, Ann Caza, Scott Chilko (Cassie); stepchildren, Michelle (Steve) Johnson, Michael (Nyki) Oltman, Joel (Cheryl) Oltman; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Cathy (Bob) McLain, William (Sandy) McLean, Walter (Deb) McLean, Daniel (Lisa) McLean, Mary (Bill) Sova and Julia (Joe) Atkins; and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Dorothy McLean.
A celebration of Tess’ life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Connell’s Supper Club 18525 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729. Everyone is encouraged to wear red, white and blue or Green Bay Packers attire.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.