Thomas A. Bowe

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Orville Bowe; sister-in-law, Doris Bowe; and his in-laws, Mildred and Rudolph Prill.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Eagleton Cemetery, town of Eagle Point.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

The service will be live streamed and webcasted at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Thomas-Bowe.

Memorials in Tom’s honor may go to Feed My People, an organization Tom held close to his heart.

The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff of the CCU at Sacred Heart Hospital for the excellent care, compassion and kindness given to Tom and his family during his stay there.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.