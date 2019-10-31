Thomas H. Carlson, 70, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
Tom was born Sept. 30, 1949, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Alfred and Mavis “Peg” (Cayo) Carlson.
Tom graduated from McDonell High School in 1967 and for 27 years served honorably in the U.S. Army. He served during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart Recipient. He worked for the U.S. Postal service as a postman.
On Oct. 3, 1970, Tom married Shelli Taylor at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of Notre Dame Church, former President of the McDonell Booster Club and a longtime member of the Youth Hockey Association in Chippewa Falls.
Tom loved going to his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, and hunting and camping at O’Neil Creek.
Tom is survived by his wife, Shelli; two sons, Jason (Shannon) Carlson of Baldwin and Josh (Julia) Carlson of Eau Claire; one daughter, Jennifer (Glenn) Glenz of Cadott; two brothers, William (Sally) Carlson of Hayward, and Rick (Karen) Carlson of Altoona; one sister, Pat (John) Sweitzer of Eau Claire; and seven grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.