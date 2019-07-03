CHIPPEWA FALLS — Thomas Harold Knudsen, 76, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died Monday, July 1, 2019.
Born in Chippewa Falls, he was the son of the late Harold Knudsen and Eldora Lancette Knudsen. Mr. Knudsen enjoyed gardening, coaching youth sports and he was an avid golfer. He was a resident of Watkinsville, Ga., for over 40 years, a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brother-in-law, Ruth Anne Knudsen and Diane and Kenny Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Molitor Knudsen; three children, Jerry Erickson (Laura), Lisa Layne (John) and Tony Knudsen; two grandchildren, Jake and Jack Erickson; one niece, Mary Jo; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of donor’s choosing or plant a memorial tree or plant in memory of Mr. Knudsen.
Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.