CADOTT — Thomas M. Lacina, 74, of Cadott, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, peacefully at his cabin in Glen Flora, Wis.

He was born Oct. 20, 1945, in Chippewa Falls, to John and Magdalena “Dorothy” (Imbery) Lacina. He was formerly married to Carol Dachel July 22, 1967. Thomas earned an associate’s degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College and worked at Presto and then later at Pope and Talbot, as a machine operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards at the local bar, gardening, picking berries, making maple syrup up at his cabin, and watching the Green Bay Packers. In his younger years, he also enjoyed riding motorcycles and fixing up model A cars. Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, especially Gavin, who he spent a lot time with recently, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Carol Dachel of Chippewa Falls; daughters, LeAnne (William) Huber of Cadott and Lynda Lacina (Michael Fischer) of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Jacob Huber, Laykin (Clayton) Rajek, and Gavin Huber; brother, John “Jack” Lacina of Cadott, who passed away a day later, on Friday, June 19, 2020; brother-in-law, Richard Polanski.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy; daughter, Laurel “Laurie” Lacina; his sister, Sharon Polanski; his sister-in-law, Jan Lacina.