BLOOMER — Thomas “Tim” D. McCann, 75, of Bloomer passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 2, 2021 following a traumatic brain injury.

He was born Feb. 10, 1945, to Archie and Carrie (Berg) McCann. Tim attended grade school in Eagleton and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. He furthered his education and graduated from UW-Eau Claire.

After graduation, Tim returned to the family farm and managed McCann Farms Inc., alongside his brother, Jack. During this time, Tim was also a seed rep. for Jacques Seed and Mycogen Seeds.

Tim was instrumental in starting the Eagle Point Fire Department and served as its first chief. He was a lover of the outdoors, model trains, reading, and telling stories to anyone who would listen.

Tim is survived by his son, Peter (Mary); siblings, Mary Lou Keegan, Dick (Jan) McCann, Judy (Lyle) Felmlee; sister-in-law, Lorraine McCann; his beloved chocolate Lab, Sirius; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John “Jack” McCann; and brother-in-law, Tom Keegan.