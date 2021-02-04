BLOOMER — Thomas “Tim” D. McCann, 75, of Bloomer passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 2, 2021 following a traumatic brain injury.
He was born Feb. 10, 1945, to Archie and Carrie (Berg) McCann. Tim attended grade school in Eagleton and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. He furthered his education and graduated from UW-Eau Claire.
After graduation, Tim returned to the family farm and managed McCann Farms Inc., alongside his brother, Jack. During this time, Tim was also a seed rep. for Jacques Seed and Mycogen Seeds.
Tim was instrumental in starting the Eagle Point Fire Department and served as its first chief. He was a lover of the outdoors, model trains, reading, and telling stories to anyone who would listen.
Tim is survived by his son, Peter (Mary); siblings, Mary Lou Keegan, Dick (Jan) McCann, Judy (Lyle) Felmlee; sister-in-law, Lorraine McCann; his beloved chocolate Lab, Sirius; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John “Jack” McCann; and brother-in-law, Tom Keegan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Rick Biedermann officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday, at the funeral chapel.
The service will be live streamed and webcasted on the funeral home website at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Thomas-McCann.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.