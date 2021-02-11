Thomas W. Uetz

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Tom was born to William and Norma Uetz, Nov. 26, 1948, and moved to his final heavenly home from his winter home in Green Valley, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, after complications from rheumatoid arthritis.

He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1966, and subsequently attended the University of River Falls, from 1966-1969, then received a farm deferment in 1969.

Tom married Linda Verdon, May 29, 1971, and moved back to the family farm, where he lived for his entire life, with the exception of his college years.

Together Tom and Linda had four children, Jeffery, Mark, Christopher, and Matthew.

During his farming career, he farmed with his brother, Dick, milking cows and later crop farming.

Tom enjoyed bowling, playing softball, dart ball, golf, during his younger years; grandchildren, family and friends, John Wayne movies, historical documentaries, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, mowing his “park,” and playing cards in his later years.

He truly enjoyed his family and friends the most, and also being a founding member of the Red Cedar Intelligence Committee, who met at exit 45, every Tuesday and Thursday mornings.