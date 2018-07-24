JIM FALLS — Tim Schwartz, 55, of Jim Falls passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, July 21, 2018, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Tim was born Feb. 15, 1963, to Thomas “Tucker” and Merlene (Fanetti) Schwartz. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1982 and went right to work. Tim had a work ethic like no other. He prided himself on working as many hours as possible and accomplishing as much as he could. He worked for Haas Sons, Inc., for 17 years, transporting equipment and enjoyed it greatly. He loved getting up and going to work and was very loyal to his employer. Haas Sons, Inc., treated Tim like part of their family and stood by him and supported him throughout his entire illness. He was very appreciative of everything they did for him.
Tim was a great lover of animals and the outdoors. Hunting was his passion and he always looked forward to his hunting trips out west. Tim always had a hunting story to share and loved to hear other’s stories too.
Family was very important to Tim, even though he never married or had children of his own. He took pride in his nephews and niece and enjoyed being involved in their lives. He also enjoyed celebrating the accomplishments of his friend’s children. Tim was a very generous person. He would give you the shirt off his back and was always the first person to offer help.
Tim will be greatly missed by his parents, Tucker and Merlene Schwartz; his brothers, Dean (Jolene) Schwartz of Eau Claire, Darron Schwartz (Kim Haggerty) of Jim Falls and Troy Schwartz of Chippewa Falls; his nephews, Brady Boiteau, Justin Schwartz, Christopher Schwartz; and his niece, Alicia Schwartz. Also by many special friends, who helped Tim during his illness.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, Saturday, Aug. 4, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Jim Falls, with Father Eric Linzmaier celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Private burial will be in Copp Cemetery in the town of Anson.
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation for the loving and compassionate care that was provided to Tim by St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Schriver-Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.