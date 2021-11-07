CHIPPEWA FALLS — Timothy J. O’Connell, Chippewa Falls, age 79, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, with his sons at his side. Tim was born in Chippewa Falls on September 14, 1942, to the late Lorry and June (Gullickson) O’Connell. He married Joyce Price on March 9, 1974. She preceded him in death on December 11, 2019, and he missed her immensely.

Tim’s faith and love of our Lord was at the center of who he was. He had a quiet nature and was a simple man with a heart of gold. He was patient and kind, with his family at the center of his world — a value that he instilled in his sons. Tim had a great sense of humor and could get anyone to crack a chuckle. His family will miss his wisecracks, nights spent at his apartment sharing a pizza, and the classic “What?” he’d ask after most sentences.

Tim is survived by his sons: Tony (Cheryl Lykens) Paulson, Chippewa Falls; Mike (Michelle) O’Connell, Chippewa Falls; and Tim (Jenny) O’Connell, Kaukauna; grandchildren: Zack, Jeremy (Jessica) and Jacob Paulson; Colt Hartwich, Cassandra (Kip Shock), Calli, and Caylee O’Connell; Olivia and Quinn O’Connell; and Myeshia (Derek) Scheu and Josh Lykens; great grandchildren: Aiden, Hazel, Gracie, Kaleb, and Roy; brothers: Tom (Vivian), Jon (Shari), and Pat (Mary) O’Connell; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Vern (Sharon) Price, Cindy (Ron) Eliason, Beatrice La Fave, Edith Fries, and Tybie Price. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was welcomed into heaven with a hug (and probably a smart remark) by his wife Joyce; parents, Lorry and June; daughter-in-law, Patti Paulson; father and mother-in-law, Wesley and Geneva Price; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Karen Schwingle, Jim Price, Ann (Merle) Kosmosky, Ed La Fave, and Arnie Fries.

In accordance with the O’Connell family tradition, a private Irish wake will be held at Kellen’s.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (810 Pearl St. Chippewa Falls) beginning at 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Michael Gorman will officiate. Committal Calvary Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Growing up, it was a daily occurrence (and source of annoyance for Mom) for Dad to misplace his keys. For this last trip, he did not need his keys to reach his destination. Being a faith filled man, we know he earned his place in heaven. On the off chance that a key was required, we also know Mom was there to save the day.

O’Connell Funeral Home, 1776 E. Main Street, Little Chute. 920-788-6237