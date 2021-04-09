Timothy 'Tim' G. Aubart

Tim attended Delavan School for the Deaf and was very proud to work at LE Phillips Career Development Center. Tim loved fishing, whether it was summer or winter. Tim was very proud of his 40 inch Northern that he caught through the ice. Tim had a sense of humor and for being a jokester and being a tease. No one could miss Tim in a crowd, he was either in Packers, blaze orange or bright yellow green clothing. Tim was a delightful and happy person but could at times, be very stubborn, especially when it came time to cleaning his apartment. Tim was a faithful Green Bay Packers fan who loved ice cream and candy bars. Tim participated in Special Olympics, enjoyed playing Bocce Ball and King’s Corner card game.