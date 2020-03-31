Toby John Bogen, 54, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, due to massive heart problems.
Toby was born in Chippewa Falls, to Wayne and Lois (Schneider) Bogen Dec. 15, 1965. Toby attended St. Charles and McDonnell High School and graduated from there in 1984. Following graduation, he went to work at SFR Industries in Cadott and worked there as a machinist for 36 years, before leaving due to his poor health.
Toby is survived by his mother, Lois Bogen of Chippewa Falls; brother, Wade Bogen of Chippewa Falls; aunts, Donna Zenner, Jane Schneider; and uncle, Alfred “Huntz” Schneider; along with many cousins and special friends. He is further survived by his ex-wife; and special friend, Michele Bogen of Chippewa Falls; children, Andre (Cari) LeaVesseur, Mary (Dan) Lauer and Henri LeaVesseur; and six grandchildren, who were the joys of his life, Bentley, Avea, Holly, Talon, Jaxx and Tasmine.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne, in 1998; grandparents, Ruby and Ivan Bogen and Trumie and Irene Schneider; further preceded in death by aunts and uncles, Bob Schneider, Bob and Arlene Begley, Janet and Dick Begley, Dean Zenner, Larry Bogen and Rick “Lucky” Bogen.
Toby was loved unconditionally by his mother, Lois Bogen and brother, Wade Bogen. Toby will always be remembered for his dry sense of humor, love of cooking, woodworking/remodeling and his love for the Green Bay Packers.
The family would like to send a special thank you to nurses and doctors at St. Josephs Hospital ICU, for all the wonderful care and kindness they not only showed to Toby, but to his family, in his last days.
A celebration of life will be held at The Fill Inn Station in Chippewa Falls, at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
