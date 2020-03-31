Toby John Bogen, 54, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, due to massive heart problems.

Toby was born in Chippewa Falls, to Wayne and Lois (Schneider) Bogen Dec. 15, 1965. Toby attended St. Charles and McDonnell High School and graduated from there in 1984. Following graduation, he went to work at SFR Industries in Cadott and worked there as a machinist for 36 years, before leaving due to his poor health.

Toby is survived by his mother, Lois Bogen of Chippewa Falls; brother, Wade Bogen of Chippewa Falls; aunts, Donna Zenner, Jane Schneider; and uncle, Alfred “Huntz” Schneider; along with many cousins and special friends. He is further survived by his ex-wife; and special friend, Michele Bogen of Chippewa Falls; children, Andre (Cari) LeaVesseur, Mary (Dan) Lauer and Henri LeaVesseur; and six grandchildren, who were the joys of his life, Bentley, Avea, Holly, Talon, Jaxx and Tasmine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne, in 1998; grandparents, Ruby and Ivan Bogen and Trumie and Irene Schneider; further preceded in death by aunts and uncles, Bob Schneider, Bob and Arlene Begley, Janet and Dick Begley, Dean Zenner, Larry Bogen and Rick “Lucky” Bogen.