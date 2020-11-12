 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tracy R. Lamb

Tracy R. Lamb

{{featured_button_text}}
Tracy R. Lamb

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, Tracy R. Lamb, loving mother of three children, got her wings into heaven at the age of 57.

Tracy was born May 16, 1963, in Parkridge, Ill., to Wray and Pauline Lamb. She loved to listen to music, thrift shopping, antiques and spending time with family. She had the most outgoing personality and a heart of gold.

Neither life, nor death will be able to separate us from the love of God.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News