Troy T. Bowe, 44, of Chippewa Falls passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Troy was born in Chippewa Falls, March 25, 1976, to Vernon and Carole (Thomas) Bowe. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1994.

Troy enjoyed skateboarding, weightlifting, boxing, drinking Gatorade and protein shakes, volleyball, binge-watching Fast and Furious, Rob Zombie, really anything on Netflix involving horror, Marvel or stand-up comedy, breaking bread with his friends, and snuggling with his kitties. Troy was a kind-hearted and loving man that will be missed by all who knew him.

Troy is survived by his parents, Vernon and Carole Bowe; daughter, Shadow McFadden; sister, Tanya (Roger) Ismil; nephews, Emmitt and William Ismil; many cousins, other relatives, and many, many friends; and his furbabies, Kitty Bunz and Hilton.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George E. and Edna W. Thomas and Wilfred and Helen Bowe; and uncles, Lowell Thomas, Larry Bowe and Bill Bowe.

The memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. The Rev. Alan Dunham will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.