LAKE HALLIE — Troy A. Ulry, 53, of Lake Hallie passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.

Troy was born Nov. 15, 1967, to Richard and Mary Ulry. He was very compassionate and always willing to help others. Troy ran a tire station for years then moved on to construction and home building along with other handy jobs. Later he found his love of driving semi-truck over the road. Troy loved spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his daughter, Deedra; two sons, Cody and Dane; grandchildren, Zander, Ayden, Justin, Aubrieana, and Olwyn; two sisters, Judy Ulry and Karrie (Karl) Knopps; brother, Ronnie Introwitz; three nephews, Justin (Kayla) Kunsman, Michael (Sissy) Knopps, Kristopher (Lacey) Kunsman; and one niece, Sasha (Jake) Helgeson.

Troy is preceded in death by his father, Richard (Dick); mother, Mary (Kukuk); stepfather, Donald Introwitz; grandparents, Glen and Gladys Ulry, and William and Mae Elaine Kukuk.

A celebration of life is planned form 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Slim’s Lake Hallie Tavern.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family.