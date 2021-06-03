Truman Dell Woodruff passed away peacefully at his home on May 30, 2021, as the result of a rare and fast-growing cancer, with his wife and daughters at his side.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church of Chippewa Falls with Rev. Terri Koca officiating. Visitation will be Saturday 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery. Livestreaming of the funeral will be on the Pederson Volker Website.

Dell was born February 15, 1935, in Chippewa Falls to Truman B. and Isabelle (Henneman) Woodruff. He grew up on the family farm in Eagle Point and attended schools in Chippewa Falls.

On August 9, 1958, he married the love of his life, Shirley Jean Rosenbrook.

Dell took great pride in being a part of the Woodruff Farms partnership with his father and two brothers. Although he enjoyed dairying, he received great satisfaction from marketing and delivering corn to many area farmers and feed mill customers.