× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Valerie J. Jacquart, of Two Rivers passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Valerie was the daughter of Marlene (Pelloquin) and the late John Rooney of Chippewa Falls. Valerie attended McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls and Northwest Technical College in Green Bay, Wis. Valerie was employed by Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers for 26 years.

Besides her mother, Valerie is also survived by her husband, James Jacquart; daughter, Jennifer (Steven) Siders; sons, Greg and Chad Krcma; grandchildren, Kassie (Quentin) Tesarik, Sierra and Savannah Siders, Jonathon, Rhys and Skylar Krcma; great-granddaughter, Emile Tesarik; and sister, Constance Rooney Sych of Tampa, Fla. Valerie was preceded in death by her father, John Rooney; and sister, Barbara Robinson.

Services will be held on a future date in Two Rivers.

Online condolences can be made at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapel, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, WI 54241.