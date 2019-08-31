Victoria L. Selzler, 56, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Victoria was born April 2, 1963, in Bloomer, the daughter of George and Beverly (Ziebell) Maier.
Victoria worked at the Northern Center for 23½ years. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.
Victoria is survived by one daughter, Abigail (Casey) Sabinash of Green Bay; two brothers, Dan (Judy) Maier of Jim Falls and Ben (Carla) Maier of Cornell; two sisters, Julie Maier and Connie Christensen, both of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Victoria was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother-in-law, Dana Christensen.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski of Holy Ghost Church, will be officiating. Interment will be in Eagleton Cemetery, town of Eagle Point. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.