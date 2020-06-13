Viola Hoover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE HALLIE — Viola I. Hoover, 94, of the Village of Lake Hallie, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was born April 17, 1926, a daughter of Theordore and Emmaline (Beaulieu) Gilchrist.

During World War II, Viola worked at Pressure Cooker (Presto) as a secretary and was their hand model for product advertising and manuals. When her children were older, she worked at the Chippewa Falls Prange Way from Grand Opening until the store closed in 1995.

Viola married Glen W. Hoover June 7, 1952.

She was a devoted grandma and great-grandma. It didn’t matter if it was a sporting event, concert or recital, grandma was there proudly cheering and being supportive. Her favorite saying was “YOU CAN DO IT!”

Viola enjoyed knitting, puzzles and games. She was a member of St. Olaf’s Catholic Church, St. Olaf’s PCCW and VFW Women’s Auxiliary.

Viola is survived by her children, Roxanne (James) Schoch, Linda (Richard) Misfeldt, Pamela (James) Hastreiter, Larry (Penny) Hoover, and Patrick Hoover; grandchildren, Benjamin