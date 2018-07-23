BLOOMER — Viola I. Zwiefelhofer, 97, of Bloomer passed away Monday, July 23, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Chippewa Valley Hospital in Bloomer.
She was born Sept. 6, 1920, in Georgetown, N.Y., the daughter of Albert and Lillian (Poirier) Anderson. When she was 2 ½ the family returned to Eagle Point and continued farming. She attended schools in Eagle Point, Bloomer and Wausau, graduating with honors from Chippewa Falls High School in 1938.
On July 11, 1939, she married the love of her life and dancing partner, Clarence Zwiefelhofer at St. Peters Catholic Church in Tilden. Together they raised six children and farmed in the town of Howard. They moved to the city of Bloomer, in May of 1982. In 2017, she moved to Country Terrace in Bloomer.
Viola had a passion for dancing, sewing and playing cards with family and friends. She made countless wedding and bridesmaid dresses in her lifetime. No job was too small or difficult for her to tackle. She also shared garden produce with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Dave) Baier; sons, Tom (Janet), Del (Barb), Jim (Darlene), Phil (Jenny) and Art (Anita) Zwiefelhofer. She is further survived by 29 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Archie and Wayne (Mary Ann) Anderson; sister-in-law, Brenda Anderson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clarence; her parents; stepfather, Ed Buzzell; sisters, Florence (Reinhard) Geissler and Alice (Otto) Effa; brothers, Ray Bergeron, Alton (Mary) Anderson, Roger Anderson; sisters-in-law, Barbara Anderson, Sylvia (Bernard) Meinen and Bernice (Gerald) Baier.
Viola will be remembered for her constant smile and her winning ways. She will be missed by many because she was loved by many. Clarence and Viola will be dancing across Tilden for all eternity.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 27, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer, with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Burial will immediately follow Mass at St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Schriver-Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer and again from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Christian vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Schriver-Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.