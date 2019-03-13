CHIPPEWA FALLS/CADOTT — Viola M. Putman, 89 of Chippewa Falls and formerly of Cadott passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Our House Senior Living Chippewa Falls.
She was born Aug. 22, 1929, in South Dakota to William and Mary (Schneider) Sahm.
Viola was united in marriage to Arthur R. Putman Oct. 6, 1952, at Holy Ghost Catholic church in Chippewa Falls. Unto this union four daughters were born.
Viola worked at Presto, Chippewa Woolen Mill and the Northern Center.
She was a faithful and devoted member of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Cadott for many years. She was a Sacristan, a “job” she was very proud of and played the organ for many masses. She was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit #159.
In her spare time she liked to knit and crochet. She made many afghans, sweaters, etc. for her children and made different sets of doll clothing for each granddaughter. She bowled and loved doing search-a-word puzzles. She loved family gatherings and watching her great-grandchildren. She also loved all animals.
She is survived by her children, Linda Putman of Eau Claire, Mary (Tim Rowan) Putman of Chippewa Falls, Sandra (James) Buetow of Cadott and Charlotte (Rick) Blank of Cadott; special friend who she called her “adopted” daughter, Alice Strohmeyer; two granddaughters, Jami (Matt) Rubenzer of Bloomer and Krista (Mario) Capozzi of Cadott; two stepgrandchildren, Jeremy Blank of San Diego, Calif., and Matthew Blank of Chippewa Falls; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Cooper, Beckett and Everly Rubenzer and Mason Capozzi; as well as special niece, Bev (Ron) Bauer; sister-in-law, Loretta Sahm; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Art; one sister, and two brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott with Father William Felix officiating. Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery following the Service.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church.
Arrangements by Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, Wis.
We would like to thank Dr. Amy Rantala and her nurse Jessica for all the special care, all the employees at Our House Senior Living for all that they did for our Mom in the years she lived there and also to Interim Healthcare for accepting her into the Hospice Program and the care, concern and help they provided to her and our family.