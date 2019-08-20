LOYAL, Wis. — Violet M. Roth, 95, of Loyal entered into the fullness of eternal life Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the House of Dove, in Marshfield, Wis.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Loyal. Fr. Leo Johnson will officiate and burial will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Matthew Newman, Michael Newman, Justin Lundstrom, MacKenzie Lundstrom, Joseph Roth and Jessica Case. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday, at the church.
The daughter of Frank Gingras and Barbara (Scheidler) Gingras, Violet was born in 1924, in Chippewa Falls and grew up on a dairy farm in Lafayette. Tasks on the farm included helping her older brother, Harold, operate a horse-drawn cultivator. After graduating from Notre Dame McDonell High School, she was employed in the office at St Joseph’s Hospital, in Chippewa Falls, before attending Eau Claire State Teachers College. She taught at various schools in Chippewa and Clark counties. Her last teaching assignment was second grade at St. Anthony Catholic School in Loyal, where her students included her daughter, Mary Jo. She then assisted her husband, Norman, start Roth Mfg. Co., a farm-equipment manufacturing business in Loyal. Violet was the office manager until she retired in her late seventies.
In 1946, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Norman Roth, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott. He had earlier met Violet at St. Rose on a Sunday… after noticing Violet walking up for communion… wearing a fur jacket and an elegant, red hat.
Violet was a high-energy, joyful soul with an infectious smile… who easily made friends. She was a member of St. Anthony Church and its PCCW. She served on the Loyal Library Board for many years and was a member of the Lone Pine Homemakers Club for over 50-years.
She will be dearly missed, but fondly remembered by her children, Daniel, Loyal; Mark (Lucille), Marshfield; Mary Jo Roth, Plymouth, Minn.; Ann Newman, Deerfield, Ill.; Thomas (Christine), Loyal; Anthony (Joy), Neillsville; and Kathleen (James) Lundstrom, Brooklyn Park, Minn.; along with 13 treasured grandchildren; three precious great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Jean Roth of Lakewood, Wash.; two brothers, Harold Gingras, Chippewa Falls and Robert (Sachiko) Gingras, Cadott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Norman; her beloved son, Joseph; her two sisters, Audrey Mcllquham and Eloise Burfisher Hoffman; and her son-in-law, Bill Newman.
Violet asked that any memorials be directed to St. Anthony Catholic School, PO Box 69, Loyal, WI 54446.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com. Cuddie Funeral Home, of Loyal, is assisting the family with arrangements.